CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Comfort doesn’t have to come at a cost, there are things that you can do to conserve the cool air in your home.

During the summer months, our AC units typically work extra hard to keep our homes cool, and cranking up the AC can lead to a noticeable increase in electric bills. Some easy ways to save money are to close your blinds and keep your windows closed. When you leave for the day, turn the thermostat up higher.

The U.S. Department of Energy says this can save you as much as 10 percent on your electric bill. Experts suggest that people use either ceiling fans or box fans to increase air ventilation in their homes. A fan can make temperatures feel 6-7 degrees cooler.

People should also try their best to avoid using the stove or oven on particularly hot days and go for the microwave instead. The U.S. Department of Energy says to keep your air conditioner fan speed on high unless it’s humid outside.

If you don’t change your filter regularly, it can cause the AC unit to work harder and use up more energy, costing you more money. AC filters should be cleaned out every 30 to 90 days, especially if you have pets in your home.