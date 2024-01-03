SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is now more than a week behind us, and decorated trees are still up in some households, but there are fire risks that come with that.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas trees account for an average of 160 home fires each year. This is due to the dryness of the tree, which can easily catch fire from holiday lights or other heat sources. In less than 30 seconds, a fire can burn down a tree or spread throughout a house. But If you wish to keep it up, an official tells 22News what you should do in order to prevent it from catching fire.

“They should make sure they are watering it everyday and that they’ve cleared any hazards out from the tree,” said Springfield Fire Comissioner, BJ Calvi. “That your not leaving candles burning around the tree, that you don’t have any potential electrical overloads around the tree. So, all that stuff needs to be taken care of.”

He advises that you do not keep your Christmas tree up too long, and to dispose of it properly before it becomes a fire hazard.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.