How to keep your packages safe

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The biggest shopping weekend of the year continues with Cyber Monday and that means lots of packages being delivered to doorsteps.

This holiday season porch pirates know people will have more items on their doorsteps than usual. A study from C+R Research found that in 2020 43-percent of people said they’ve had a package stolen.

There are some steps you can take to prevent porch pirates like have USPS packages held at the post office for pick up or take advantage of ship to store options or in-store pick up.

If possible, use the tracking number to keep an eye out for your delivery so you can be home when it’s delivered or soon after or ask your delivery driver to leave your packages in a out of sight location.

For security purposes you can install a home security system so you have evidence of the package thief. Some rely on their neighbors watchful eyes.

“I don’t think we’ve had much of a problem, the neighbors watch out for each other very well and so far we haven’t had any problems, knock on metal next to a mailbox here.” John Marquis, West Springfield

For the last seven years, total sales for Cyber Monday out-paced in-person Black Friday sales. Last year Cyber Monday spending was up to almost $11 billion. This year, Adobe is forecasting sales to climb as high as $11.3 billion.

Keep an eye out for those packages or take preventative measures so you get what you ordered.