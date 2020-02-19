1  of  3
How to keep your pets safe from coyotes

Local News

Coyote Breeding Season Risks

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Coyote sightings are becoming more common across western Massachusetts, and while it’s always a good idea to avoid them, they may especially aggressive right now.

The coyote population in Massachusetts has been on the rise for a few years now, with more and more people spotting them. In some cases, they’ve even attacked small pets.

In Massachusetts, coyotes breed during the month of February and can become more aggressive during that time.

Tips to keep coyotes away

  • Avoid leaving any kind of pet food or garbage outside your home.
  • Bring your cats inside at night
  • Keep an eye on your dogs when they go out in your yard.

For more information visit prevent conflicts with coyotes.

Viewer submitted videos and photos:

