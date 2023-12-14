SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays are here and so is record high credit card debt. With credit card interest rates through the roof, shoppers are having a hard time staying afloat.

About 25 percent of Americans are still paying off holiday debt from last year and they are sinking further into debt if they don’t get their finances in order.

“It’s never worth going into debt because then it hurts you in the future,” said Diane Godeck of Agawam.

This holiday season, shoppers who ring up purchases on credit cards will pay more interest if they carry balances from month to month. The cost of borrowing has climbed as credit card delinquencies trend upward.

Credit Counseling Manager Tina-Marie Cangemi with Cambridge Credit Counseling told 22News, “You get the holiday spirit, you buy the gifts and then come January or February, you’re statements come in and now there’s the anxiety of, ‘What did I do?'”

As of November, the average credit card interest rate has risen from around 16 percent to nearly 21percent. People are heavily relying on credit cards to not only purchase necessities but Christmas gifts.

As tempting as it may be to purchase expensive gifts for your loved ones, you should avoid putting those purchases on your credit card. Although it may be a good deal now, it could cause stress and anxiety in the future.

A higher interest rate means it could take longer and be more expensive to pay down your credit card debt. Cambridge Credit Counseling says that shoppers should stick to a holiday budget to avoid overspending.

“A lot of people get into the holiday spirit and you get all warm and fuzzy inside and you want to kind of overspend. You’re not really paying attention. So one thing we say is set a budget,” said Cangemi.

Before reaching for the plastic, make a list and set a budget. That way you’re setting yourself up for success at the end of the month when the bill comes in.

Although you may want to splurge this holiday season, you want to make sure that you

shop responsibly, look for deals, don’t fall for store credit card gimmicks and consider

having a Yankee swap to maximize your savings this holiday season.