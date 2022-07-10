HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While a break is important, summer is also a time experts say to not let your child fall behind in learning or reading. But, that doesn’t mean they can’t also have fun.

Eileen Cavanaugh, the President of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke gave some insight on how to ward off ‘Summer Learning Loss’. “It’s about integrating arts with academics, or gym activities with math,” she said, “It’s really about addressing that loss kids may see from being out of school.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke has already kicked off its summer program for the season. Cavanuagh told 22News the club is always finding ways to keep kids active and learning.

“I think it’s essential,” Cavanaugh assured. “I think that when kids are disengaged, I think they often choose to enter into risky behaviors. And, it also gives us the opportunity to teach the kids something new.”

The Boys & Girls Club works hard at keeping kids engaged to combat what is called “Summer Learning Loss,” or the loss of academic skills and knowledge over the course of summer vacation.

One national study finds that the average student in grades 1 through 8 can lose 17% to 34% of the prior year’s learning gains over summer break.

“A lot of the learning can happen through the conversation with youth, through building vocabulary, those are all skills that increase literacy. We can contribute to their success by building their vocabulary, by having conversations about activities and opportunities,” Cavanaugh continued.

Keeping your child sharp doesn’t mean being behind a book all day.

“Arts, music, dance, physical recreation, the field trips that we are doing. We have a big community service component to our programing,” Cavanaugh said. “This could be the opportunity where we are connecting a kid to skill or a hobby that they really want to pursue.”

You can learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke’s programming at their website.