WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is in full swing, and so is tip fatigue for many consumers.

Experts say in part, this is due to digital payment systems tipping prompts. So, with it being the ‘season of giving’ the Better Business Bureau recommends planning ahead by making a list of who you plan to tip and how much.

Adding cash is usually best. It means the recipient can also use the money right away and won’t have to pay any fees.

They also say consider upping your tip amount to personal service providers. Shoppers tell us they still plan to tip generously for the holidays, despite “tipping fatigue”.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the holiday season or not, you know if I’m going to give a dollar or two dollars or that kind of thing or more you know its a natural type thing,” said Lee Banks of Springfield.

A recent study found 73% of Americans tip more frequently and 69% tip more generously during this time of year.

