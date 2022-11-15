CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter weather has arrived in western Massachusetts, which could last into Wednesday morning.

AAA experts say this is a good reminder to start preparing your car for winter’s worst, and a good reminder to drivers to be more cautious out on the roads as we transition into this next season.

“When there is snow on the ground, our stopping distance significantly increases,” said Mark Schieldrop from AAA. “If your tire is a little worn out, you do not want to be on a slippery road.”

22News is working for you with a winter prep checklist for your car:

Make sure to check your tire’s tread Switching to snow tires can help with driving on slippery roads

Check the condition of your car’s tires Take a penny and put it Lincoln’s head down into the tread. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, that means your tread is worn down and it’s time to change your tires

Make sure to fill your tires up with air Low air pressure in your tires can be dangerous on snow covered roads

Stay up to date on your car’s maintenance Experts suggest changing your oil, antifreeze, and replacing windshield wipers as well as your car’s battery



And with the change of the weather, it’s also a good time to change your driving behavior.

“Ease up on that gas pedal a little bit,” Schieldrop recommends. “If there is snow on the ground, you definitely need to reduce your speed to stay safe.

And in the event of a car accident during wintertime, make sure to pack your car with an emergency kit including blankets, water, and a snow shovel.

Also a helpful tip from AAA; keep cat litter in your car to help give your tires more traction if it gets stuck in the snow.