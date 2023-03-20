WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the first day of spring, a season that brings warming temperatures, but also the increased risk of severe weather.

Spring is the time of year when many things change including the weather. Temperatures can swing back and forth constantly.

Because spring weather is so unpredictable, you may be unprepared when severe weather hits. Thunderstorms, tornadoes, and floods are real possibilities during this season and can increase the risks of injuries and even death.

Advanced planning is your best line of defense against the possibility of severe weather. The National Center for Environmental Health recommends for you that you always have a battery-operated flashlight with extra batteries.

Have a first aid kit and hygiene products ready. A 3-5 day supply of bottled water and nonperishable food. Create an emergency evacuation or shelter plan for all of the people in your household to follow in the event of an emergency.

Experts suggest taking the surprise factor out of severe weather and preparing yourself and your loved ones.