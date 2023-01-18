SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season is here, which means you’ll want to make sure that your refund stays away from scammers.

It’s important to be mindful of online scams before giving out your financial or personal information. Tax-return identity theft almost always involves a stolen Social Security number.

The thief will use your stolen SSN to file a fraudulent tax return, and then pockets the refund, but there are things you can do to help prevent tax identity theft. Keep that information private and protected by leaving your SS card at home.

Be wary of providing personal information over the phone or through the mail. For those filing taxes online, it’s important to protect against computer spam and viruses.

Take advantage of the security software updates your computer may offer and make it a habit to use a firewall, anti-spam, and anti-virus software. So when it comes to filing your taxes, financial experts advise people to proceed with caution to protect their personal information.