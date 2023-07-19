CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Poison ivy can quickly ruin a day spent outdoors. It’s best to adhere to the rule, “leaves of three, let them be,” since exposing your skin to poison ivy can lead to allergic reaction.

Poison ivy rash is caused by an allergic reaction to an oily resin on the plant which can be difficult to avoid contact with when attempting to remove. 22News spoke to a local landscaper who explained what you’ll want to to do to avoid getting the plant’s oil onto your skin.

“Your best alternative is to spray it with a non-selective herbicide. You want to get something that’s non-selective that you can use in a plant bed or around plants and then make sure the label is labeled for poison ivy. The label is the law so you want to follow the label at all times,” said Gary Courchesne from G&H Landscaping.

Be sure to wear long sleeves and gloves when spraying and removing the plant and don’t forget about the stem, the oil is present there as well. There are preventative cleansers you can apply before interaction with the plant but if you develop a poison ivy rash, there’s also over-the-counter treatment available.