How to prevent power outages caused by Mylar balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Eversource Energy wants residents to know they can prevent outages caused by Mylar balloons this summer.

In a news release sent to 22News, thousands of Eversource customers experience outages every year because of Mylar balloons.

Eversource Vice President of Safety Ken Bogler stated in a news release, “It only takes one balloon to create a potential hazard for customers.”

“The silver metallic coating on Mylar balloons is a conductor of electricity. If the balloon makes contact with power lines, it can damage electric lines and equipment, and cause power outages. In some cases, it could even cause an electrical surge impacting nearby homes,” Bogler added.

With summer related events like birthdays, graduations, and Father’s Day around the corner, Eversource Energy has tips to ensure the safety of your friends and family if Mylar balloons are present.