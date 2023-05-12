SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rags with oil based paints, stains, or varnishes can ignite on their own, and start a fire if not handled carefully, a fire was caused by just that, on Benton Street in Springfield.

The National Fire Protection Association urges people to never leave oily rags in a pile.

These items should be taken outside away from buildings to be hang-dried, out of direct sunlight, and away from heat sources.

Dried rags should then be placed in a metal container filled with a water and detergent solution to breakdown the oils. Make sure to check with your town for information on proper disposal.