SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With more winter weather on the way, car maintenance is a key component to staying safe on the roads. However, the build-up of sand and salt can lead to all kinds of vehicle issues.

Many city and town DPWs have been at work salting and sanding roadways due to the mix of cold rain and snow we have seen across western Massachusetts. While these road treatments make driving conditions safer during winter weather, they can end up damaging your car later on.

22News stopped by City Tire in Springfield to get some advice on this common winter problem. Mike Lapite, Service Manager of City Tire in Springfield, suggested, “At least once or twice a month, run your car through the car wash because the stuff they put down on the road can play havoc on paint, parts underneath, everything. It can eat away at it over time if you just let it sit, so what you want to do is make sure that it’s clean and get as much off as you can.”

It is important to note that during this time of year, make sure your car battery is in good shape and that you have plenty of air pressure in your tires. It is also a good idea to get snow tires or all-weather tires if you have not already done so.

Other simple actions, like making sure you have enough windshield wiper fluid and keeping your gas tank full can also help prevent car problems.