The summer travel season is here, but the last thing you want is to come down with an illness when you're on vacation.

Regardless of your destination, whether it be the tropics or cross country, doctors are reminding travelers to practice caution to avoid any potential summer illness. That’s why before setting sail or hopping on a plane doctors encourage you to have an appointment to see if you need to be aware of any illnesses in the area that you are traveling in or if you need to update any of your immunizations.

In the last few years, the U.S. has endured a record mix of invasive strep infections, flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses, especially in the spring and summer months. So in an effort to prevent getting sick while on vacation, health experts encourage travelers to stay up to date on their vaccines.

“So let’s say for example if I’m traveling to Mexico, I want to make sure I have my typhoid vaccine if I’m traveling to certain parts of Southeast Asia, I want to make sure I have my Japanese encephalitis vaccines so it’s just being up to date with every vaccine you might need, and then talking to your doctors,” said Dr. Esteban DelPilar, the Attending Physicians of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center.

Talk to your doctor about the location that you are going to just in case there are any infections brewing up there, and of course have those essentials in your bag when you are traveling like motion sickness medications, cold, flu, and fever medication, and an EPA registered insect repellant.

Dr. DelPilar suggests talking to your doctor to make sure you have all of the medications you need, because if you are traveling abroad, you may not be able to find certain medications. You want to make sure you have everything readily available.