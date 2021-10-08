How to protect yourself from dating app scams

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new scam on dating apps has the FTC warning against sending explicit photos.

Here’s How the scam works… you meet someone you are interested in on a dating app, the person sends you explicit photos of themselves and asks you to reply with your own revealing pictures. If you send the images, the scammer then begins to blackmail you.

Then, they threaten to send those pictures to your family, friends and co workers. The FTC reports that this particular scam is especially common on LGBTQ dating apps, such as Grindr. They are urging people not to send any money but instead contact the FTC.

How to avoid dating app scams