How to protect yourself from heat illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield’s cooling centers won’t be open on Wednesday as they were Monday and Tuesday so here are a few recommendations on how to stay cool.

A lot of people are spending time outdoors due to the weather but being in the heat for too long can be dangerous and being in the sun for too long can cause illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

A heat stroke, which can be highly dangerous can lead to a throbbing headache, inability to sweat, high body temperature, nausea or vomiting, a rapid or strong pulse, and potentially loss of consciousness.

Heat exhaustion can lead to a faint or dizzy feeling, excessive sweating, cool and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, a rapid but weak pulse, and muscle cramps which is why it is important to remember how to lower your temperature.

Heat illnesses can be treated by moving to air conditioning, drinking cool water, and taking a cool shower.

If you or someone you know is suffering from a heat stroke call 911 immediately.