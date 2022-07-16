CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With lots of sun this past week and even a little bit of sun Saturday, it’s easy to get a sunburn if you are not protected.

And as we head into the middle of summer we use the term UV Index a lot when describing the sun and its rays, especially on hot days.

UV stands for Ultra Violet; which is the type of radiation emitted from the sun. There are two types of UV rays; A and B. UVA has less energy than UVB, but can still be harmful.

UV Index is the measurement of how much radiation enters the earth’s atmosphere and reaches its surface.

We measure this on a scale from 1-11; with 1 being the lowest and 11 being the highest. The higher the UV Index is, the higher risk of sunburn and other health issues you may have.

Protect your skin from harmful UV exposure.

If you are going to be outside enjoying the sun, remember to wear sunscreen. The American Cancer Society says that the higher the SPF; the more UVB protection you get. You get the equivalent of one minute of UVB rays for each 30 minutes you spend in the sun wearing SPF30. One hour with SPF30 is the same as being in the sun for two minutes unprotected.

Also, seek shade, wear clothing to block rays, or even wear a hat are some other ways to reduce harmful UV exposure.