CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police departments are reminding consumers to protect themselves and their money if purchasing items from social media.

According to the Chicopee Police, the department has seen an increase in reports from buyers that attempt to purchase items from sellers on hacked Facebook accounts. The scheme attempts to sell items from a hacked Facebook profile that may appear to be your friend. The hacker will then ask for half of the money upfront via Venmo, Paypal, or a cash app. They will then provide a fake address for you to pick up the items.

“Buyer beware!!! Please be careful when making purchases online, and verify the seller before sending any form of payment,” stated the Chicopee Police Department.

The police are reminding residents that there is a designated spot in the parking lot at the station headquarters as an internet purchase exchange location that is under surveillance to meet sellers from online sites.