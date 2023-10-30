CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is help available with home heating bills this winter for those in need.

A statewide awareness campaign was launched to make sure people know how to receive heating assistance, which becomes available starting Wednesday, November 1. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps eligible households pay a portion of their heating bills which includes oil, electricity, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood, and coal.

Eligibility is based on several factors, including household size and combined gross annual. For example, a family of four, making up to $87,294 would be eligible for help. Guidelines can be found at masscap.org/heatinghelpma.

Additional assistance is also available for heating system repair and replacement services for unsafe heating systems to eligible low-income households on an emergency basis.

People in need are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to avoid getting behind on payments. The application process can take between four to six weeks.