How to request toy donations from Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadline for families in need to sign up for this year’s Toys for Tots is quickly approaching.

Families wishing to request toy donations for their child(ren) must do so by November 16th. To request toys, click here for local organizations or contact the Marine Corps Reserve:

SSgt Vopal 413-210-9780 (answered between 8AM – 8PM)

Office 413-557-7619 (answered 9AM-4PM)

Email: Chicopee.MA@toysfortots.org

22News’ annual Toys for Tots campaign gets underway on December 2 and will continue until December 16. During that time our lobby will be open for toy donation drop-off at the following times:

12/2 – 12/6 : 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

: 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 12/7, 8, 14, and 15 : 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. 12/12, 13: 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All toy donations stay in western Massachusetts.

