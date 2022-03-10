(WWLP) – As gas prices continue to rise some people are trying to buy it and store it before it gets too expensive, but experts are urging you to use caution when doing so.

The American Petroleum Institute suggests that you should check your town’s standards for gasoline storage. They typically do not allow people to store over 25 gallons in their homes.

Experts also suggest using the appropriate containers, which hold five gallons and keep them in an upright position. The containers should also be tightly closed and stored in a room temperature area, 50 feet away from any ignition sources.