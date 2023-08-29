CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students are preparing to either go back to school, or are first-year students, but are they financially prepared?

Parents and students have been anticipating going away to college all summer, and they might have a solid plan of how they will cover the tuition bill, but there are hidden costs and the challenges of keeping students on a budget now that they will be on their own.

To help navigate first-year college students, AAA offers several saving tips and hidden costs to look out for.

Hidden Costs

– Lots of students like to join campus clubs or organizations to meet new people with similar interests and many of these clubs have fees. Sorority and Fraternity – Students can either join or be recruited to join these organizations for many different reasons but there can also be additional costs to sororities as well.

– If your student is not going that far and plans to bring their car with them to school, they will have to get a parking pass, oil changes, gas, and insurance. Entertainment – Once on campus, your student will make friends, which can lead to nights out at the movies, restaurants, local concerts, and other expenses.

Saving Tips

– Many students look for scholarships but find it a frustrating and overwhelming process, but staying determined and applying for scholarships the entire time they are in college can pay off even if they win a small scholarship. Food – Consider the students’ lifestyle when choosing a meal plan. If your student usually skips breakfast, don’t spend the money on three meals a day. Instead of stopping at that brand name café, brew a cup of coffee in the dorm room. Little choices like this can add up to big savings.

Staying on Budget

– Using this approach you should be able to see what your student is spending money on and have conversations with them to understand how to adjust and control their spending. For example, if they are eating off campus a lot as they are tired of the cafeteria food, cancel or reduce their meal plan for next semester. Increase income – If your student is having a hard time staying on the budget, they could consider getting a part-time job on or off campus and applying for a federal work-study job the next time they apply for financial aid using the FAFSA form.