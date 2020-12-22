How to see the Christmas Star if you missed it Monday

(WWLP) – If you missed a celestial event Monday night, you still have the chance to view the Christmas star on Tuesday night, providing clouds don’t get in the way.

There’s been a lot of talk lately, especially on Monday, about the “Christmas Star” or as it’s more accurately known the Great Conjunction.

The Earth orbits the sun, as do all the planets in our solar system. When Jupiter and Saturn line up as seen from Earth, that’s called the Great Conjunction when you can see the two planets appear very close together. On Monday, December 21st, they appeared at their closest.

They’ve been gradually appearing closer for a while now and after Monday the two planets will start to appear gradually farther away from each other again.

If you didn’t see the Great Conjunction on Monday you can still look at the two planets appearing very close to each other for a little while longer.

Look to the southwestern sky at what appears to be a bright star, but upon further inspection, you’ll see it’s the two different planets instead.

