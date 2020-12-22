How to see the Christmas Star if you missed it Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – If you missed a celestial event Monday night, you still have the chance to view the Christmas star on Tuesday night, providing clouds don’t get in the way.

There’s been a lot of talk lately, especially on Monday, about the “Christmas Star” or as it’s more accurately known the Great Conjunction.

The Earth orbits the sun, as do all the planets in our solar system. When Jupiter and Saturn line up as seen from Earth, that’s called the Great Conjunction when you can see the two planets appear very close together. On Monday, December 21st, they appeared at their closest.

They’ve been gradually appearing closer for a while now and after Monday the two planets will start to appear gradually farther away from each other again.

If you didn’t see the Great Conjunction on Monday you can still look at the two planets appearing very close to each other for a little while longer.

Look to the southwestern sky at what appears to be a bright star, but upon further inspection, you’ll see it’s the two different planets instead.

Send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com!

PHOTOS: Christmas Star 12.21.2020

  • iPhone shot of the “Christmas Star” at a playground in our area in Westfield MA 
  • iPhone shot of the “Christmas Star” at a playground in our area in Westfield MA 
  • Jupiter Saturn conjunctu
  • Jupiter Saturn conjunctu
  • Not a great pic but you can see both planets. 
  • I believe this is the Christmas star. Took in Springfield in Corona St

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today