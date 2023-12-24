CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While looking for Santa and his reindeer, it’s important to know the difference between a reindeer and a white-tailed deer.

These two animals are somewhat confusing to the eye when trying to tell them apart, but reindeer and deer are two different animals.

Descriptions

According to the US Forest Service, white-tailed deer are grayish in the winter and tannish to reddish brown in the summertime. Their underside and their throats are white, and they have a large tail that is white underneath. When threatened, the deer raise their tail like a bright white flag. The bucks will also grow a nonbranching antler after their first winter.

Reindeer have dense and strong fur that is capable of withstanding up to 40 degrees below 0, according to AZ Animals. Their color changes based on their habitat and the season, so reindeer that live further north have lighter-colored fur.

Classification

Reindeer and white-tail deer belong to the same family of animals called Cervidae, which includes all major species of deer, dividing them into two principal groups. First, the Cervinae, which includes muntjacs, red deer, elks, and fallow deer. Then, the Capreolinae, which includes caribou deer (reindeer), whitetail deer, roe deer, and moose.

Whitetail deer are called Odocoileus virginianus because they have a strong presence in the state of Virginia. Caribou are called Rangifer tarandus but are referred to as caribou or reindeer. Caribou comes from the Miꞌkmaq language of the northern peoples of Canada and means “snow shoveler.”

Diets

Both have pretty similar diets, as they both feed on grass, mushrooms, and leaves. Reindeers, however, have developed different adaptations, such as the presence of enzymes in their digestive system that allow them to convert lichen, or reindeer moss, directly into glucose. White-tail deer also eat lichen, they don’t have such an adaptation, and reindeer are far more efficient when it comes to digesting one of the only foods they have during winter.

Size of Antlers

Reindeer have more prominent and denser antlers than deer, but female reindeer have antlers, while female whitetail deer don’t. The average white-tail deer’s antlers weigh around 6 grams per kilogram of body mass, and a reindeer’s antlers weigh about 30% more, rounding up to 8 grams per kilogram of body weight. They both use them for the same purpose of impressing the females and fighting over them.

Hooves

Both animal’s hooves are pointy and with the ends slightly curved in. Caribou hooves change with the season, however, becoming more padded and softer in the summer for stepping on grass and twigs, while they become harder during the winter.