CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With some rain local residents saw Saturday afternoon, and temperatures falling to around freezing Saturday night, some communities across western Massachusetts could see black ice.

With rain showers Saturday and temperatures falling to around freezing Saturday night many could deal with black ice as we go into the overnight and into Sunday morning. Black ice is a thin layer of frozen water on the roadways that looks black and is invisible to the human eye since it blends in with the pavement, creating slippery conditions.

Be sure to give yourself extra time to where you need to be and leave space for you and the car in front of you while traveling.