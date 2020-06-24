1  of  2
How to stay safe when lightning starts to strike

(WWLP) – This week is Lightning Safety Preparedness Week, an effort by the National Weather Service to increase lightening safety.

So far this year, four people have been killed by lightning in the United States.

Thunderstorms are very common in western Massachusetts during the summer months. Lightning from thunderstorms can be very damaging and even deadly.

On average lightning kills more than 20 people each year in the United States and hundreds more are severely injured.

“Anytime you can hear thunder you’re close enough to a storm to get struck by lightning,” 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin explained. “You can still be under blue skies and sunshine and hear thunder in the distance, and still be close enough to that storm to be at risk. They call that lightning out of the blue.”

The safest place to be during a thunderstorm is inside a sturdy structure and away from windows. Never seek shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm.

Remember the saying: “when thunder roars, go indoors.” And for those who are deaf or hard of hearing: “if you see a flash, dash inside.”

