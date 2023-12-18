CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All this rain means less-than-ideal conditions for your morning commute, especially for those of us heading into work before sunrise Monday morning.

Conditions are wet everywhere on the roads in western Massachusetts Monday morning, and it’s important in conditions like this to drive just a little slower. Stopping distance on wet roads can be double that of a dry day, and that distance gets even longer if your tires are not brand new.

On a day like Monday at highway speed, it could take between 80 and 100 feet for your car to stop, so you’ll want to maintain at least four or five seconds of following distance in these conditions.

There is also a lot of wind out here, particularly in the eastern parts of western Massachusetts. If you drive a large-sided, or extremely light vehicle, you’ll be more susceptible to those gusts. If you don’t feel them pushing your car around, be mindful that other cars may not be as well-suited for it as you.

We are also at risk for some pooling and street flooding, presenting the risk of hydroplaning and stalling in deeper waters. If you see a deep-looking spot, remember, it’s never a good idea to test the depth with your car. It’s hard to tell if it’s too deep for your car to manage, and you never know what hazards may be lurking below the surface.

As for the faster roads, much less likely for flooding, but we are seeing some pooling. Hydroplaning is possible in just about one-tenth of an inch of water, about half of a penny, and gets more likely the deeper the water gets.

If you do feel yourself starting to lose contact with the road, try to stay calm, don’t jerk the wheel, and don’t slam your breaks.