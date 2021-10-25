How to stay safe while using space heaters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
spaceheater_277442

(WWLP) – As the weather cools and space heater usage goes up, 22News is working for you with safety tips to prevent a fire in your home.

According to the State Fire Marshal, 148 fires caused by a space heater were reported between 2010 and 2019. Of those, 1 in every 74 space heater fires is deadly. In that same 9-year-period, space heater fires caused 2 deaths, 16 injuries, 28 fire service injuries and an estimated $10.9 million in damages.

The following information is provided by the state fire marshal’s office.

Space heater fire safety tips:

  • When buying a heater, look for one that has been tested and labeled by a nationally recognized testing company, such as Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL).
  • Keep the heater 3-feet away from drapes, furniture or other flammable materials.
  • Place the heater on a level surface away from areas where someone might bump into it and knock it over.
  • Avoid using extension cords. If you must use an extension cord, make sure it is a heavy duty cord marked with a power rating at least as high as that on the label of the heater itself.
  • Never leave a space heater unattended or running while you sleep.
  • Supervise children and pets when a space heater is in use.
  • Keep electric heaters away from water. Never use them near a sink or in the bathroom.
  • The sale and use of unvented kerosene heaters is illegal in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories