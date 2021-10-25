How to stay safe while using space heaters

(WWLP) – As the weather cools and space heater usage goes up, 22News is working for you with safety tips to prevent a fire in your home.

According to the State Fire Marshal, 148 fires caused by a space heater were reported between 2010 and 2019. Of those, 1 in every 74 space heater fires is deadly. In that same 9-year-period, space heater fires caused 2 deaths, 16 injuries, 28 fire service injuries and an estimated $10.9 million in damages.

The following information is provided by the state fire marshal’s office.