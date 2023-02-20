CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The spring season is almost here and that usually calls for the mating season for many animals, but one to keep your eye on is the skunk.

Sightings are higher in this season and that distinct odor of a skunk is definitely something you and your pets want to avoid getting sprayed with.

If you can’t avoid an encounter with a skunk these mammals can spray up to 15 feet and that stench is something that will stick around on you.

22News spoke to experts at Western Mass Wildlife Removal to find out how to avoid that stench getting to you or your pet.

Owner Andrew Christopher said, “They will defend themselves if they have to, and that can be spray which is the main concern with them. They have some pretty serious teeth and claws on them, but they don’t want anything to do with us generally, so if you encounter one just give it space.”

Now there are a bunch of tactics people may suggest to get rid of that smell, but Andrew said that as soon as the smell soaks in it’s very hard to get rid of. Wash yourself and your clothes ASAP instead of wasting time trying to figure out the best at home remedy.