CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our children and teens hear about what’s going on in the world through social media, friends, or adults’ conversations and sometimes it can be intimidating to start those conversations.

We live in the digital age so it’s no longer possible to control the news we are exposed to or shield children from upsetting information. Children are very likely to get a sense of the uncertainty or fear around what’s going on, even if they’re not old enough to understand or hear about exactly what’s happening.

Dr. Sharon Saline told 22News that it’s okay to not have all of the answers. The most important thing is to answer your kid’s question and create a safe space for conversations so our children can feel secure and supported.

“Let them know that you’re here for them. You’re watching out for them, you can’t predict what’s going to happen but as a family you’re going to work on it and you’re going to face it together,” said Dr. Saline.

Dr. Saline also talked about the benefits of taking small breaks from social media or over-consuming news. She also said it’s important for parents and guardians to let kids know that it’s normal to feel scared or concerned.

Reassure them that you will look after them and do your best to keep them safe.