How to trick-or-treat safely this Halloween

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday is Halloween and communities across western Massachusetts have been celebrating the spooky season all weekend long.

With all the fun, organizations like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are reminding parents to remain diligent. To check their kid’s candy for discoloration, and pinholes or tears in the wrapping.

“I tell them don’t just take random candy for anybody,” said Karen Irizarry of Longmeadow. “I just want to make sure it’s not homemade candy, I know other people joke around like ‘we would never give out those types of candy,’ but you know, you never know.”

Parents should also remind kids to follow traffic signals. And to keep their phones in their pocket, to avoid being distracted.

22News spoke to the Garvey family of Granby who said, “They have to stick with their parents as much as possible, practice the buddy system. I mean we honestly go with them.”

Parents can add reflective tape to costumes or candy bags, and remind kids to stay in well lit areas. The most popular time for trick or treating is between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. So drivers should use extra caution on the roads during that time.

Since the holiday is largely celebrated outside the CDC is giving it the go ahead. The agency defines exposure to COVID-19 as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes of more.

As long as interactions are brief, handing out candy is okay too. The CDC does however recommend that families limit the size of groups and try to avoid large, indoor parties to prevent potential exposure.