How to use less fuel this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans are driving somewhere for the holidays, and they’re filling up at gas stations charging much more than a year ago.

Massachusetts average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now up to $3.39. That’s about 10 cents more than the national average, and a $1.20 more than this time last year.

According to GasBuddy, you can decrease fuel consumption by lowering your speed on highways, using cruise control, keeping tires properly inflated, and avoid idling for over one minute. Restarting the car actually uses less fuel.

The state’s average for gas is about 7 cents higher than the Springfield area.