How will holiday travel look this year?

The holidays are in full swing and the rebound in traffic has made some travel costs more expensive.

This year hotel rates are up about 39% and car rental prices are up 4% compared to last year – hovering around $98. Rental companies say this summer’s shortage of cars has eased up so you shouldn’t have a problem getting a car.

With the increased demand space on the road will be hard to find this year, as roads will be more congested than they have been in previous years.

Experts with INRIX say to expect about 40% more traffic backups than a pre-pandemic Thanksgiving year.

Analysis shows that leaving early is the best way to avoid those backups. And this Wednesday it is encouraged to leave before 9:00 a.m. to ensure the best commute with the least amount of traffic. If you’re driving Thursday or Friday you should leave before 11:00 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday traffic on Thanksgiving weekend usually develops later so leaving before noon on those days should be enough.