CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While you’re decorating your own home for the holidays, some of those lights could be dangerous for your pet.

We all know pets love to chew and play with anything they come into contact with but as the decorations come out, The Good Dog Spot says there’s a lot that you can do to prevent your furry friends from getting hurt or sick.

That includes placing your real Christmas tree in a place that your pet can not get to. According to Kathryn with The Good Dog Spot, the Christmas tree, mistletoe, and poinsettias can cause gastrointestinal issues. She says pet owners can get an artificial tree instead of a real tree as it has a different smell that makes it less enticing for your pet to chew.

She also recommends placing ornaments high on the tree, and using LED lights, “LED lights are a lot safer than your traditional Christmas lights. They are going to be smaller, and there is not going to be a bulb for them to break when they chew on it. If you notice your pets are going for the chords maybe hang them higher up on the tree maybe hang them on the ceiling instead of on your tree,” Kathryn Aghjayan, Daycare Manager at The Good Dog Spot told 22News.

Animal safety officials say you can also wait to put out presents. You may also want to avoid putting candy canes on your Christmas tree, and you can also ask your vet about safe pet

deterrent products.