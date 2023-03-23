CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water leak in your home can be a costly problem, but in some cases, you may not even know it’s happening. 22News explains how you can spot a leak, and how to prevent these from happening.

This week is Fix-A-Leak week, a campaign by the EPA to raise awareness about the importance of finding and repairing water leaks in your home.

If you suspect you may have a water leak, officials encourage watching your water bill for sudden increases, checking your water meter regularly, and inspecting the connections and drains of water-using devices.

Toilets are the most common source of leaks.

Inspect your toilets regularly – if they are making noises without being flushed, they are most likely leaking. Perform a dye test on any toilets that you suspect might be leaking:

Open the toilet tank;

Release a dye tablet or 5 drops of food coloring into the tank;

Don’t use the toilet for 15 to 20 minutes;

Check the bowl of the toilet for any signs of the dye; and,

If you see color, it’s leaking!

“Access to safe drinking water is a fundamental right,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We all have a role to play in protecting our water supply as the climate crisis worsens droughts and floods and alters our ecosystem. We encourage all residents and businesses to protect against unnecessary water waste.”

“While water safety and accessibility are global issues, individual actions are required to address them,” said Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Bonnie Heiple. “Small changes in the ways in which we use and manage water in our daily lives cumulate into significant improvements to protect and conserve our precious water resources.”

“Conservation is the key to ensuring drinking water is available for everyone,” said Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) Executive Director Fred Laskey. “Water is our most precious resource, and we cannot afford to waste it.”

The Commonwealth also encourages the following practices in order to maximize water use efficiency: