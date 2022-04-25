SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Finalists for the 2022 Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence have been announced Monday.
According to the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB), 50 businesses have been named as finalists that provide top notch service, have loyal customers, and help make a positive impact in the economy. The awards will feature named finalists in ten categories including
- Accommodations
- Food Casual
- Food Tableside
- Beverage
- Public Service
- Retail
- Transportation
- Attractions
- Banquet
- People’s Choice
The Howdy Awards will celebrate workers across western Massachusetts on May 16 at 6 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. A presentation will include the Spotlight Award to Springfield Thunderbirds team President Nate Costa and the Springfield Thunderbirds ownership group for keeping professional hockey in Western Mass.
“Every guest interaction is a chance to create quality customer service impressions, which reflect back on Western Mass as a region,” said Howdy Committee Chair Michael Hurwitz from Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill. “We’re tremendously proud to have so many outstanding, hard-working people on our visitor front lines. Customers come back when they are treated well and that’s why we originally created these awards in 1996. We want to recognize the hotel desk clerk who always has a pleasant smile, the food server who gets your order right every time or the bartender who always remembers your favorite beverage, because they’re the ones who create strong, positive reviews and memorable word of mouth impressions.”
“Customer service has never been more important in the tourism sector,” said GSCVB President Mary Kay Wydra. “With review apps like Yelp, Expedia and others playing such an important role in how businesses are perceived, it’s vital that customers feel they’ve been welcomed and treated well.”
LIST: Howdy Awards finalists
Accommodations
Felicia Fernandez, Front Desk Clerk Hampton Inn and Suites, Hadley
Austin Ginman, Front Desk Agent MGM Hotel, Springfield
Genesis Ramos, Front Desk Clerk Residence Inn, Chicopee
Felicia Laurin, Housekeeping Supervisor The Inn on Boltwood, Amherst
Attractions
David Dunston, Show Staff Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield
Laura Litterer, Owner Full of Grace Farm, Hadley
Steve Ferraro, Director of Operations Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield
Sabrina Brizzolari, Director of Event Services Mass Mutual Center, Springfield
Gary Laprade, Tour Host Sports Travel and Tours, Hatfield
Pearl Wesley, Ranger Springfield Armory, Springfield
Sharon Ferrara, Welcome Center Manager Springfield Museums, Springfield
Banquets
Shanique Fair, Catering Sales Manager MGM Springfield
Will Diaz, Event Planner Log Cabin, Holyoke
Brenda Lee Glanville, Director of Sales & Marketing Summit View Banquet House, Holyoke
Beverage
Terry Ryan, Bartender Collins Tavern, West Springfield
Rob Dullea, Bar Manager Fitzwilly’s, Northampton
Jessica Santinello, Bartender Maple Leaf, Westfield
Matthew Jerzyk, Bartender Max’s Tavern, Springfield
Amanda Reed, Bartender The Ranch Pub House, Southwick
Food Casual
June Leduc, General Manager Delaney’s Market, Longmeadow
Silvana Cardaropoli, Customer Service Palazzo’s, Springfield
Humberto Caro, Manager Starbuck’s, Monarch Place, Springfield
Erica Rosado, Breakfast Attendant Tru by Hilton, Chicopee
Food Tableside
Kelsi Donohue, Server Bnapoli Italian, West Springfield
Donna Nardi, Server Cal’s Restaurant, West Springfield
Matthew Canata, Counter Clerk EB’s, Agawam
Darlene Robinson, Server Gregory’s Pizza, Wilbraham
Bernadette Beaudry, Server Johnny’s Roadside Diner, Hadley
Benny Beans, Server Lattitude, West Springfield
Amy Silvestri, General Manager UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill, Springfield
Michael Moriarty, Server Villa Napoletana, East Longmeadow
Public Service
Serena Curley, Concierge Baystate Medical Center, Springfield
Latrina Haynie, Phlebotomist Baystate Lab, Springfield
January Russell, Insurance Agent Bluestone Insurance/Horace Mann, Agawam
Heather Wyman, Office Manager Cordes Orthodontics, Westfield
Paul Barden, Meals on Wheels Greater Springfield Sr. Services, Springfield
Tricia Zoly, Nurse Holyoke Council on Aging, Holyoke
Harold Anderson, Program Director Valley Eye Radio, Springfield
Retail
Yates Greenhalgh, Cashier Big Y, Wilbraham
Kerri O’Connor, Manager Athleta , Longmeadow
Patrick Hamel, Service Advisor Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke
Tiarra Henderson, Framing Specialist Michael’s, West Springfield
Maria Lepage, Sales & Leasing Consultant Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke
Sabrina Pretti, Customer Service Insa Inc., Easthampton
Carolyn Owens, Cashier Walgreen’s, Springfield
Janet Graves, Retail Sales Associate Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield
Stephen Ross, Sales Associate Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield
Transportation
Jose Guzman, Valet Parker Baystate Medical Center, Springfield
Barbara Eckert, Booth Attendant Civic Center Garage, Springfield
Tom McLeer, PVTA Bus Driver PVTA, Springfield
The GSCVB is a private non-profit organization that markets and promotes meetings and conventions, group tours, sports and leisure travel in western Massachusetts.