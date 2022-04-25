SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Finalists for the 2022 Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence have been announced Monday.

According to the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB), 50 businesses have been named as finalists that provide top notch service, have loyal customers, and help make a positive impact in the economy. The awards will feature named finalists in ten categories including

  1. Accommodations
  2. Food Casual
  3. Food Tableside
  4. Beverage
  5. Public Service
  6. Retail
  7. Transportation
  8. Attractions
  9. Banquet
  10. People’s Choice

The Howdy Awards will celebrate workers across western Massachusetts on May 16 at 6 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. A presentation will include the Spotlight Award to Springfield Thunderbirds team President Nate Costa and the Springfield Thunderbirds ownership group for keeping professional hockey in Western Mass.

“Every guest interaction is a chance to create quality customer service impressions, which reflect back on Western Mass as a region,” said Howdy Committee Chair Michael Hurwitz from Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill.  “We’re tremendously proud to have so many outstanding, hard-working people on our visitor front lines. Customers come back when they are treated well and that’s why we originally created these awards in 1996. We want to recognize the hotel desk clerk who always has a pleasant smile, the food server who gets your order right every time or the bartender who always remembers your favorite beverage, because they’re the ones who create strong, positive reviews and memorable word of mouth impressions.”

“Customer service has never been more important in the tourism sector,” said GSCVB President Mary Kay Wydra.  “With review apps like Yelp, Expedia and others playing such an important role in how businesses are perceived, it’s vital that customers feel they’ve been welcomed and treated well.”

LIST: Howdy Awards finalists

Accommodations

Felicia  Fernandez, Front Desk Clerk               Hampton Inn and Suites, Hadley

Austin  Ginman, Front Desk Agent                  MGM Hotel, Springfield

Genesis Ramos, Front Desk Clerk                   Residence Inn, Chicopee

Felicia  Laurin, Housekeeping Supervisor       The Inn on Boltwood,  Amherst

Attractions

David Dunston, Show Staff                                        Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield

Laura Litterer, Owner                                                 Full of Grace Farm, Hadley

Steve Ferraro, Director of Operations                        Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield

Sabrina Brizzolari, Director of Event Services            Mass Mutual Center, Springfield

Gary Laprade, Tour Host                                            Sports Travel and Tours, Hatfield

Pearl Wesley, Ranger                                                 Springfield Armory, Springfield

Sharon Ferrara, Welcome Center Manager               Springfield Museums, Springfield

Banquets

Shanique Fair, Catering Sales Manager                     MGM Springfield

Will Diaz, Event Planner                                             Log Cabin, Holyoke

Brenda Lee Glanville, Director of Sales & Marketing Summit View Banquet House, Holyoke

Beverage

Terry Ryan, Bartender                                                Collins Tavern, West Springfield

Rob Dullea, Bar Manager                                           Fitzwilly’s, Northampton

Jessica Santinello, Bartender                                      Maple Leaf, Westfield

Matthew Jerzyk, Bartender                                        Max’s Tavern, Springfield

Amanda Reed, Bartender                                           The Ranch Pub House, Southwick

Food Casual

June Leduc, General Manager                                    Delaney’s Market, Longmeadow

Silvana Cardaropoli, Customer Service                       Palazzo’s, Springfield

Humberto Caro, Manager                                          Starbuck’s, Monarch Place, Springfield

Erica Rosado, Breakfast Attendant                             Tru by Hilton, Chicopee

Food Tableside

Kelsi Donohue, Server                                                Bnapoli Italian, West Springfield

Donna  Nardi, Server                                                 Cal’s Restaurant, West Springfield

Matthew Canata, Counter Clerk                                EB’s, Agawam

Darlene Robinson, Server                                          Gregory’s Pizza, Wilbraham

Bernadette Beaudry, Server                                       Johnny’s Roadside Diner, Hadley

Benny  Beans, Server                                                 Lattitude, West Springfield

Amy Silvestri,  General Manager                               UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill,  Springfield

Michael Moriarty, Server                                           Villa Napoletana, East Longmeadow

Public Service

Serena Curley, Concierge                                           Baystate Medical Center, Springfield

Latrina Haynie, Phlebotomist                                     Baystate Lab, Springfield

January Russell, Insurance Agent                               Bluestone Insurance/Horace Mann, Agawam

Heather Wyman, Office Manager                              Cordes Orthodontics, Westfield

Paul Barden, Meals on Wheels                                   Greater Springfield Sr. Services, Springfield

Tricia Zoly, Nurse                                                        Holyoke Council on Aging, Holyoke

Harold Anderson, Program Director                          Valley Eye Radio, Springfield

Retail

Yates Greenhalgh, Cashier                                         Big Y, Wilbraham

Kerri O’Connor, Manager                                           Athleta , Longmeadow

Patrick Hamel, Service Advisor                                  Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke

Tiarra Henderson, Framing Specialist                        Michael’s, West Springfield

Maria Lepage, Sales & Leasing Consultant                Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke

Sabrina Pretti, Customer Service                                Insa Inc., Easthampton

Carolyn Owens, Cashier                                              Walgreen’s, Springfield

Janet Graves, Retail Sales Associate                           Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield

Stephen Ross, Sales Associate                                    Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield

Transportation

Jose Guzman, Valet Parker                                         Baystate Medical Center, Springfield

Barbara Eckert, Booth Attendant                               Civic Center Garage, Springfield

Tom McLeer, PVTA Bus Driver                                   PVTA, Springfield

The GSCVB is a private non-profit organization that markets and promotes meetings and conventions, group tours, sports and leisure travel in western Massachusetts.