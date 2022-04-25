SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Finalists for the 2022 Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence have been announced Monday.

According to the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau (GSCVB), 50 businesses have been named as finalists that provide top notch service, have loyal customers, and help make a positive impact in the economy. The awards will feature named finalists in ten categories including

Accommodations Food Casual Food Tableside Beverage Public Service Retail Transportation Attractions Banquet People’s Choice

The Howdy Awards will celebrate workers across western Massachusetts on May 16 at 6 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. A presentation will include the Spotlight Award to Springfield Thunderbirds team President Nate Costa and the Springfield Thunderbirds ownership group for keeping professional hockey in Western Mass.

“Every guest interaction is a chance to create quality customer service impressions, which reflect back on Western Mass as a region,” said Howdy Committee Chair Michael Hurwitz from Uno’s Pizzeria & Grill. “We’re tremendously proud to have so many outstanding, hard-working people on our visitor front lines. Customers come back when they are treated well and that’s why we originally created these awards in 1996. We want to recognize the hotel desk clerk who always has a pleasant smile, the food server who gets your order right every time or the bartender who always remembers your favorite beverage, because they’re the ones who create strong, positive reviews and memorable word of mouth impressions.”

“Customer service has never been more important in the tourism sector,” said GSCVB President Mary Kay Wydra. “With review apps like Yelp, Expedia and others playing such an important role in how businesses are perceived, it’s vital that customers feel they’ve been welcomed and treated well.”

LIST: Howdy Awards finalists

Accommodations

Felicia Fernandez, Front Desk Clerk Hampton Inn and Suites, Hadley

Austin Ginman, Front Desk Agent MGM Hotel, Springfield

Genesis Ramos, Front Desk Clerk Residence Inn, Chicopee

Felicia Laurin, Housekeeping Supervisor The Inn on Boltwood, Amherst

Attractions

David Dunston, Show Staff Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield

Laura Litterer, Owner Full of Grace Farm, Hadley

Steve Ferraro, Director of Operations Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield

Sabrina Brizzolari, Director of Event Services Mass Mutual Center, Springfield

Gary Laprade, Tour Host Sports Travel and Tours, Hatfield

Pearl Wesley, Ranger Springfield Armory, Springfield

Sharon Ferrara, Welcome Center Manager Springfield Museums, Springfield

Banquets

Shanique Fair, Catering Sales Manager MGM Springfield

Will Diaz, Event Planner Log Cabin, Holyoke

Brenda Lee Glanville, Director of Sales & Marketing Summit View Banquet House, Holyoke

Beverage

Terry Ryan, Bartender Collins Tavern, West Springfield

Rob Dullea, Bar Manager Fitzwilly’s, Northampton

Jessica Santinello, Bartender Maple Leaf, Westfield

Matthew Jerzyk, Bartender Max’s Tavern, Springfield

Amanda Reed, Bartender The Ranch Pub House, Southwick

Food Casual

June Leduc, General Manager Delaney’s Market, Longmeadow

Silvana Cardaropoli, Customer Service Palazzo’s, Springfield

Humberto Caro, Manager Starbuck’s, Monarch Place, Springfield

Erica Rosado, Breakfast Attendant Tru by Hilton, Chicopee

Food Tableside

Kelsi Donohue, Server Bnapoli Italian, West Springfield

Donna Nardi, Server Cal’s Restaurant, West Springfield

Matthew Canata, Counter Clerk EB’s, Agawam

Darlene Robinson, Server Gregory’s Pizza, Wilbraham

Bernadette Beaudry, Server Johnny’s Roadside Diner, Hadley

Benny Beans, Server Lattitude, West Springfield

Amy Silvestri, General Manager UNO’s Pizzeria & Grill, Springfield

Michael Moriarty, Server Villa Napoletana, East Longmeadow

Public Service

Serena Curley, Concierge Baystate Medical Center, Springfield

Latrina Haynie, Phlebotomist Baystate Lab, Springfield

January Russell, Insurance Agent Bluestone Insurance/Horace Mann, Agawam

Heather Wyman, Office Manager Cordes Orthodontics, Westfield

Paul Barden, Meals on Wheels Greater Springfield Sr. Services, Springfield

Tricia Zoly, Nurse Holyoke Council on Aging, Holyoke

Harold Anderson, Program Director Valley Eye Radio, Springfield

Retail

Yates Greenhalgh, Cashier Big Y, Wilbraham

Kerri O’Connor, Manager Athleta , Longmeadow

Patrick Hamel, Service Advisor Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke

Tiarra Henderson, Framing Specialist Michael’s, West Springfield

Maria Lepage, Sales & Leasing Consultant Gary Rome Hyundai, Holyoke

Sabrina Pretti, Customer Service Insa Inc., Easthampton

Carolyn Owens, Cashier Walgreen’s, Springfield

Janet Graves, Retail Sales Associate Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield

Stephen Ross, Sales Associate Yankee Candle Village, South Deerfield

Transportation

Jose Guzman, Valet Parker Baystate Medical Center, Springfield

Barbara Eckert, Booth Attendant Civic Center Garage, Springfield

Tom McLeer, PVTA Bus Driver PVTA, Springfield

The GSCVB is a private non-profit organization that markets and promotes meetings and conventions, group tours, sports and leisure travel in western Massachusetts.