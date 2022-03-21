GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Community Action Pioneer Valley received a grant of $3,051,996 for its Three County Continuum of Care program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grant was awarded for housing and supportive services in Berkshire, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

“It’s really exciting,” says Keleigh Pereira, Program Director of the Three County Continuum of Care. “This grant renews our existing housing and service programs and funds new projects focused on domestic violence support as well as expanding permanent housing programs across the Pioneer Valley.

In a news release from the CAPV, the grant had come from the $2.65 billion in FY2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards HUD, the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services, which has awarded about 7,000 homeless, housing, and service programs across the country. Nonprofit providers, states, and local governments rehouse homeless individuals and families through the CoC grants.