Hundreds come out for Westfield’s annual Pumpkinfest

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday the city of Westfield responded to the pleasures that bring people together, following last year’s cancellation of their beloved annual Pumpkinfest.

Many hundreds of families poured into Amelia Park to carve pumpkins and enjoy each other’s company on Saturday. Pumpkin carving wasn’t restricted to just the children, as their elders showed the kids what they had learned when they were younger.

The sponsoring Westfield On Weekends organization was thrilled at the large turnout.

“Well you know this is our sixth year doing it. Just to show you how our growth is happening, the first year we gave away three hundred carved pumpkins, this year thirteen hundred”, Bob Plasse, co-chair of the Pumpkinfest said.

Mayor of Westfield, Don Humason also took part in the festivities, telling 22News, “It’s good to see the folks out, it is, we have so many people coming in excellent for families, especially for little, kids, a lot of pumpkins we have out there.”

This is the first year Pumpkinfest was held at Amelia Park.