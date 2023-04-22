SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Almost 300 people from the community came out to support the Ronald McDonald House at its celebration gala Saturday night.

Fascinators and stylish hats adorned the gala-goers decked out to fit the night’s theme “A Night at the Kentucky Derby.” This year’s sold-out gala taking place at the starting gate at Great Horse in Hampden.

This event has been taking place for 32 years and is a key fundraising event for the Ronald McDonald House, located on Chapin Terrace in Springfield, just around the corner from the hospitals it serves like Baystate Children’s Hospital and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

“We really provide a home away from home for children and families who are going through a medical crisis,” Michelle D’Amore Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House. “A lot of times if we weren’t available children wouldn’t be able to receive life saving medical treatment that they need in their communities. children and families travel near and far to stay with us and receive the medical treatment that they need.”

All proceeds of the event directly supports the families at the house, providing lodging, meals, necessities, and compassionate care during a time of need. Since 1991, the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield has provided thousands of families in western Massachusetts and Connecticut with a comfortable place to stay while their children receive treatment.