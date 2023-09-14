CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local organization is working to empower men, women, and their children to live independently and free from domestic violence.

For over 40 years Alianza has prided itself on providing a myriad of services to those impacted by domestic violence. They believe that no one should suffer in silence. Alianza provides prevention education, crisis intervention, a safe and confidential shelter, legal advocacy, and housing services.

“Alianza is at its strongest when people in the communities we serve stand with us to address the needs of domestic violence survivors and their families,” says Carmen Nieves, Alianza’s Executive Director.

Their services are free, confidential, and offered in both English and Spanish. There is also a 24-hour hotline for those seeking support, 877-536-1628. In the month of August alone, Alianza and Chicopee-based community agencies have helped over 354 people impacted by domestic violence.

Thursday, they recognized the many contributions made by Chicopee-based community agencies, residents, and city offices that have assisted domestic violence survivors.

Since its inception, Alianza has sheltered more than 10,000 women and children and assisted 35,000 others through its community-based domestic violence programs.

If your family member, caregiver, or intimate partner makes you feel unsafe in any way you can call 877-536-1628 to receive support.