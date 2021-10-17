Hundreds take part in virtual ‘Crop Walk’ to fight hunger in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 500 people took part in Sunday’s virtual ‘Crop Walk’ through western Massachusetts, raising thousands of dollars to fight hunger locally and across the globe.

Before the pandemic struck, hundreds of people, including 22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis, would raise money walking side by side from Springfield’s Trinity United Methodist Church.

On Sunday, just as he did last year, Adam Smedberg of Chicopee, like so many others walked alone, fulfilling his personal commitment to fight hunger everywhere.

“Being able to help my neighbors right here, in Chicopee, it means the world to me,” said Smedberg. “Those that need it get the help they need over the walk,…. it not only helps our own local Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee.”

Smedberg continues along Chicopee Street, his walk will go a long way towards raising the thousands of dollars to fight hunger here in western Massachusetts.