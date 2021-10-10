Hundreds turn out for Wicked In Pink Motorcycle Run

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time to raise money towards a cure with the color pink sending a hopeful message.

Hundreds of bikers took part in the Wicked in Pink Run, expected to raise $25,000 for the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center on Sunday.

Some of these bikers have lost loved ones to the disease. “I’m a cancer survivor, I was treated at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center and this is my paying it forward for the treatment they gave me,” Founder of Wicked in Pink Run, Bob Kaine Alves said.

“I lost my aunt to breast cancer a few years ago and I’m here to support everyone who has cancer,” Herb Lafontain said.

Never, in the nearly ten year history of the Wicked in Pink Motorcycle Run, had there been as large a turnout as the seemingly endless stream of motorcycles that departed the Polish American Club in Chicopee to raise money and get the word out.

Mercy Medical center is delighted with the response.

“Blown away, absolutely blown away. One word that comes to mind is freedom, what we’re doing is freedom, from fear, freedom from breast cancer,” Geoff Hoyt, Mercy Medical Center Chief Development Officer said.

Organizers are confident the money raised will make a big difference in helping the Sister Mary Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical center continue to save lives treating cancer patients.