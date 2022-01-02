Hundreds wait at Eastfield mall for COVID testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many hours of waiting in line on Sunday marked the return of COVID testing at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

It was a test of patience and a commitment to staying healthy that brought hundreds of cars to the Eastfield Mall for the resumption of COVID testing. According to AMR personnel conducting the tests, the numbers for this day exceeded the record number of testing from several days ago.

Rene McClement of Chicopee had waited some three and a half hours before reaching the testing tent. She understood people’s desire to be tested.

“It’s getting out of control. I work in the health care industry, and so many people are getting sick with COVID,” said McClement. “I want to get everyone tested, no matter how long the wait was. We’re glad everyone here has been so patient.”

The AMR personnel conducting the testing shared with 22News their interactions with the families. Some of whom waited up to four hours to be tested then another 24-48 hours for the results.

Laura Turner, a member of the testing personnel with AMR said, “they’re telling me that they’re nervous about getting Omicron, and they came just to be safe.”

COVID testing at the Mall had been discontinued on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Then on Sunday, these hundreds of families came to support their concerns and their hopes that the Omicron variant had spared them and their loved ones.