Longmeadow, Agawam hit hard by strong storm; hundreds without power

(WWLP) – Storms passing through western Massachusetts Tuesday resulted in several trees down and hundreds of residents without power.

Over 900 people in Longmeadow, more than 200 in Pittsfield, and 330 in Agawam were affected, according to the MEMA outage map. Power has since been restored to most residences.

Downed trees were reported in Agawam, Longmeadow, and on West Road in Westfield, where a tree was blocking the roadway. In Longmeadow, police said multiple trees and powerlines were down on Longmeadow Street, Nevins Avenue, Maple Road, Ferncroft, and Wolf Swamp Road. Clean-up is underway.

Agawam also saw significant storm damage Tuesday night. On Deering Street, large downed trees blocked traffic. A viewer sent 22News a photo of a barn located near Six Flags, it was flattened in one section.

In Lee, MassDOT reported the right and break down lanes of I-90 closed, near mile-marker 7.6, due to tree limbs down. Drivers were advised to avoid areas with damages until further notice.

“There was hail and lots of water down the windows and trees not bouncing but moving really fast so we were wondering what was going to happen and then the power went out,” said Nanada Quman of Longmeadow.







There was quite a bit of tree damage in Longmeadow, but no one was injured. Also, no word yet on when power will be restored.

In Springfield, a large tree came down along Berkshire Street in Indian Orchard. According to a viewer, as the storm moved into the area, the wind was strong enough to push a tree into the street. More than 200 homes were without power in Springfield.

There are also several reports of minor tree damage in Berkshire County.