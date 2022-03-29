TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring is the perfect time to take down bird feeders and keep your trash contained because bears are looking for food while they wake up from hibernation.

Massachusetts is becoming a popular home for black bears as they move towards the east. While these creatures are inhabiting the land around us, it is important to educate ourselves on bears and their behaviors.

Problems can be avoided when practicing the best ways to keep bears less interested in your property. If they find more convenient food in your yard they will choose it over natural food.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

