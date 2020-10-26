Hunter in western Massachusetts charged with hunting under the influence and hunting after hours

(WWLP) – A hunter in western Massachusetts was allegedly intoxicated and hunting after hours after a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer found the person emerge from the woods while on patrol.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, on September 26, the last day of bear season, the officer on patrol saw an individual come out of the woods approximately two hours after the legal shooting hours ended.

The officer approached the man and saw his black powder rifle was loaded and the hammer cocked and determined the man was allegedly intoxicated.

The officer seized the firearm and criminal charges are filed for hunting under the influence and hunting after hours.

2020 bear hunting season dates :

First season: Sept. 8 – Sept. 26

Second season: Nov. 2 – Nov. 21

Shotgun season: Nov. 30 – Dec. 12

For more information on black bear hunting regulations in Massachusetts visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/black-bear-hunting-regulations#tagging,-transporting,-and-reporting-requirements-.