Hunter’s bear permit revoked in western Mass.

(WWLP) – A person hunting black bears in western Massachusetts was issued a citation and their bear hunting permit was revoked after Massachusetts Environmental Police found two hunters in the woods butchering an untagged bear.

The state requires hunters to report a harvested bear within 48 hours. However, upon killing a bear hunters must immediately fill out and attach the “harvest tag” from the bear permit. The bear must remain intact (other than field dressing), with the harvest tag attached, until it is reported and prepared for food or taxidermy. The harvest tag must be attached to the bear until it is processed. When transporting the bear, some portion of the carcass must remain visible until it has been reported.

On September 8, the first day of black bear hunting, an Environmental Police Lieutenant issued citations to a hunter for not immediately filling out his tag and putting it on the animal prior to moving it, processing it for consumption before checking it in, and hunting with an unlawful implement.

The hunter’s bear permit was revoked for the remainder of the season. The bear was seized and the meat donated.

2020 bear hunting season dates :

First season: Sept. 8 – Sept. 26

Second season: Nov. 2 – Nov. 21

Shotgun season: Nov. 30 – Dec. 12

For more information on black bear hunting regulations in Massachusetts visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/black-bear-hunting-regulations#tagging,-transporting,-and-reporting-requirements-.