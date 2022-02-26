WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crowd gathered at The Big E’s Better Living Center this weekend looking ahead to the season for fishing and hunting.

Whole families anticipating what to buy for a season of summer fishing. Fishing boats maintained a high profile at the sprawling show site.

Joshua and Jim Minardi left no doubt they can’t wait until the fishing season begins. Joshua told 22News, “Oh usually just see the charter fishing opportunities. I would go with Al Gag, we’ll see what’s out there.”

Jim added, “Bring your fishing right now, get out into a boat on the top of the water, just relax.”

Last weekend, the fairground was filled with recreational vehicles and this weekend everything you can possibly imagine for the hunter and the fishermen. Also, the latest in apparel for the outdoor types who can’t wait for spring and summer activities in the great outdoors of New England.

And if you’re anxious to join these folks and the approaching season be advised the Sportsman and Fishing show continues through Sunday at The Big E.