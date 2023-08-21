SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Husky was captured and returned to its owner after taking off from a guest staying at a hotel in downtown Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a woman who was staying at a hotel in the downtown area called the police to report that her dog, Ruhan, got off leash his leash around the MassMutual Center while they were on a walk Sunday at around 5 a.m.

(Springfield Police Department)

Officers developed a plan with Thomas J O’Connor Animal Control and were able to capture Ruhan on Edwards Street after he was running all around downtown for about an hour.